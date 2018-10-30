WFPD: Students arrested after BB gun found inside backpack at WFISD school

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released new details about an incident at a WFISD high school that caused a lockdown on Tuesday morning.
Sgt. Harold McClure said just before 9 a.m. officers working off-duty security at Hirschi High School were told a student possibly had a gun. Officers found the student and did a pat down of his backpack and could feel what was believed to be a handgun.
The student said he did have a gun in the bag but said it was not real. Officers found a BB pistol that had the appearance of a real handgun inside the backpack. The student, identified as Trashawn Dorsey, 17, was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threat.
According to WFPD, Dorsey was also found with .5 ounces of marijuana. Dorsey said he brought the BB gun for another student. A second student, a 16-year-old, was also arrested and charged with Terroristic Threat for threatening another student with “imminent bodily injury,” according to the WFPD.
WFISD Communications Officer Ashley Thomas released this statement saying, “This morning, Hirschi High School and local authorities were alerted about a possible weapon on campus. After investigating, officers found a pellet gun on a student. That situation was addressed immediately by local officers and campus administration to ensure the safety of all students. There was also a report of a disturbance in the area possibly related to the incident on campus. At that time, Hirschi High School went on lockdown at the suggestion of local authorities. A lockdown takes place when there is a disturbance outside of the school. The campus remained on lockdown for approximately one hour. A parentlink message was sent to all Hirschi parents after the campus was put on lockdown. Another message was sent out after the campus received an all clear from local authorities.”
The Principal, Doug Albus posted to the Hirschi High School Facebook page around 9:45 a.m., “We have received word of possible criminal activity occurring in the neighborhood around Hirschi High School. Therefore, students are on lock down and will not be released outside until we receive an all clear from local officials.”
WFISD officials said the campus was given the all clear just after 10 a.m.
