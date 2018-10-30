WFPD: Students arrested after BB gun found inside backpack at WFISD school

WFISD Communications Officer Ashley Thomas released this statement saying, “This morning, Hirschi High School and local authorities were alerted about a possible weapon on campus. After investigating, officers found a pellet gun on a student. That situation was addressed immediately by local officers and campus administration to ensure the safety of all students. There was also a report of a disturbance in the area possibly related to the incident on campus. At that time, Hirschi High School went on lockdown at the suggestion of local authorities. A lockdown takes place when there is a disturbance outside of the school. The campus remained on lockdown for approximately one hour. A parentlink message was sent to all Hirschi parents after the campus was put on lockdown. Another message was sent out after the campus received an all clear from local authorities.”