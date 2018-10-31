Altus Pet of the Week: Ula

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - Ula is a young, medium sized Terrier mix with the most astonishing ears. He is a new arrival to the shelter and is still a bit unsure about his surroundings, but his eyes are just begging for someone to spend some time with him.
Ula is at the Altus Animal Control Facility at 2200 Enterprise Drive in Altus.
You can see Ula or the other great pets online at www.altusok.gov/animals. For more information about all the animals, call Animal Control at (580)481-2285.
