Booker, Tanner discuss vision for city ahead of Lawton mayoral election

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - In the race for mayor, Ward 5 City Councilman Dwight Tanner will face off against Lawton businessman Stan Booker.
Dwight Tanner has built his platform on creating “user-friendly policies.” Stan Booker is focusing on efficiency, starting with technology. In addition to Tanner’s vision to keep regulators off the backs of citizens and out of their wallets as mayor, he plans to have a large part of the annual budget process.
“If the departments need the money, we’ll approve it," Tanner said. "But if there are ways we can increase efficiency where they’re not having to use as much of the taxpayers dollars, we’ll try to cut that out of the budget, so we don’t have to continue going up on the citizens water bills because the local citizens see that as a tax increase.”
Booker believes most of Lawton’s efficiency will be driven by investments in technology. He gives the police department as an example... saying it’s had the same technology in their cars for over 50 years. Booker says electronic ticketing would increase efficiency and that kind of efficiency is needed beyond the police department.
“When we talk about technology for city hall and all the areas of the city, I believe this will cost 15-million-dollars," Booker said. "It’s a big investment, but it will drive efficiencies in the city and pay itself back.”
The candidates agree maintaining our roads is a priority. According to the city manager’s office, it costs about $1.5 million to replace one-lane for one-mile of a busy road like Cache, Gore, and Sheridan and $8,500 for preventative maintenance like sealing cracks on the same roads. Tanner and Booker say that is where a lot of money can be saved. They believe that instead of waiting to replace roads and spend over $1 million, it would be more cost effective to spend the $8,500 for preventative maintenance.
When it comes to transparency with the citizens, they have two different outlooks. For Tanner, it’s procedural. For Booker, it’s personal.
“When we’re spending 30, 40, 50, $60,000, these need to be discussed," said Tanner. “The reason passed, these high ticket items have been put on the consent agenda. As mayor, that’s how I’ll make sure we have transparency, is the placement of items on the agenda.”
“I’m going to be very available and I hope to do a lot of interview, radio and TV to explain more," Booker said. "I’ll do Facebook Live if that’s necessary, I enjoy doing that. People can type in and ask me questions.”
Election day is coming up on November 6th. Check in with the local election board or visit the state’s election board website to find your polling location.
