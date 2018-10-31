Booker, Tanner discuss vision for city ahead of Lawton mayoral election

The candidates agree maintaining our roads is a priority. According to the city manager’s office, it costs about $1.5 million to replace one-lane for one-mile of a busy road like Cache, Gore, and Sheridan and $8,500 for preventative maintenance like sealing cracks on the same roads. Tanner and Booker say that is where a lot of money can be saved. They believe that instead of waiting to replace roads and spend over $1 million, it would be more cost effective to spend the $8,500 for preventative maintenance.