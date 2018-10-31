Cameron University Halloween Carnival

October 30, 2018 at 9:57 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 9:57 PM

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Over 500 Trick-or-treaters got a head start on the Halloween festivities at Cameron University’s annual Halloween Carnival.

The carnival was a part of Cameron's Fright Week.

Children and families dressed in their best costumes played games and got candy. There was also a trunk or treat area for kids to collect even more goodies.

The Dean of Students said the night was all about having a good time.

“I think it brings everyone together for community building and just some light-hearted fun," said Zeak Naifeh.

He said the annual Halloween carnival has been held at Cameron for over 20 years.

