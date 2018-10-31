FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Madison Fisher

FLETCHER, OK (RNN Texoma) - For our next FFA 4-H Friend of the Week we’re featuring an up and comer in FFA. Madison Fisher is new to the organization but already has a couple of contests under her belt.
The Fletcher 8th Grader serves as the reporter for the opening and closing ceremonies and competes in livestock judging. She credits her sister with introducing her to FFA and says so far, it’s been a great experience.
“I just felt happy when someone nominated me because that means someone watches me do things in FFA," said Fisher.
Fisher says she wants to start showing pigs or goats next year. If you’d like to nominate a deserving FFA or 4-H Member, we want to hear about it. Click here to learn more.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.