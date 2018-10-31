First Alert Forecast: chilly and rainy Halloween

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning! It’s a dreary start to our Halloween.
Rain is starting to move in out to the W this morning. Expect this activity to increase through mid morning and into early afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible through evening before we slowly taper off into early Thursday. North winds stay strong today and gust up to 30 mph in some locations. Temperatures remain in the 50s. Rain cooled air could drop us into the upper 40s at times today. You’ll need the jacket and the rain gear.
Overnight showers slowly end. A few showers will be possible early Thursday morning before we dry out Thursday afternoon. Temperatures stay in the 60s the next few days (after today) before reaching the low 70s this weekend.
More cold fronts are on the way this weekend into next week. Temps dip through the 60s over several days.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.