First Alert Forecast: chilly and rainy Halloween

Rain is starting to move in out to the W this morning. Expect this activity to increase through mid morning and into early afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible through evening before we slowly taper off into early Thursday. North winds stay strong today and gust up to 30 mph in some locations. Temperatures remain in the 50s. Rain cooled air could drop us into the upper 40s at times today. You’ll need the jacket and the rain gear.