First Alert 7 Forecast: rain ending tonight; a bit cool to start November

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - November looks to start cool with a few cold fronts on the way.
Showers are possible for Trick or Treaters in central and eastern Texoma this evening but the activity will be light. Temperatures will hold in the upper 40s to around 50 with brisk north winds. Quick clearing tomorrow and a north breeze. Highs in the low 60s.
Northwest winds will continue on Friday under mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Gusty south winds will develop on Saturday, warming us up into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will arrive Sunday but most of the showers activity should stay to the east. Highs in the mid 60s with gusty north winds.
We’ll be ahead of yet another cold front on Monday as highs approach 70. Cooler air will move in for Tuesday into Wednesday but we will stay dry.
Happy Halloween and be safe if you are headed out this evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
