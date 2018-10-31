Inmate escapes from Comanche County Detention Center

By Makenzie Burk | October 31, 2018 at 7:31 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 7:31 AM

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and Lawton Police are searching for an inmate who escaped early Wednesday morning.

Just before 1AM, a county jailer flagged down a Lawton Police Officer to report that a trustee who was taking out the trash had escaped.

They're looking for John Henry Evans, who's described as a 6-foot-2 white male, and 32 years old.

Around 1:15AM, a call to dispatch from a driver said they saw an inmate near Fire Station one.

Officers searched vacant residences in the area, before finding a detention center jumpsuit near 6th and D.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.

