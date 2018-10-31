KFC pays newborn $11K because her parents named her after Col. Sanders

(RNN) - College isn’t getting any cheaper, but newborn Harland Rose will have a little help easing that burden in 18 years.
Kentucky Fried Chicken paid $11,000 for her college tuition because her parents named her after their late founder, Colonel Harland David Sanders.
The name Harland has long since plummeted in popularity. In fact, the last time it cracked the top 1,000 names for American baby boys was nearly seven decades ago, USA Today reported.
This year, it came in at 5,477, according to BabyCenter.com.
That simply wasn’t good enough for KFC. The fast food chain started the Baby Harland Naming Contest in August that would reward the prize money to the first baby Harland born on Sept. 9, Col. Sanders’ birthday.
Eight-pound, one-ounce Harland just happened to be the winner.
“I’m as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our Baby Harland Naming Contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose,” KFC posted on Instagram.
KFC’s famous 11 herbs and spices were the inspiration for the prize money.
Harland will be the child’s legal name, but her parents will call her Harley.
