Kids trick or treat through Lawton Public Library

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Public Library held a boo-a-palooza for kids this on Wednesday morning. Kiddos dressed up as princesses, mermaids, unicorns, Goofy, and a dinosaur.
The library had crafts, stories, a parade through the library and candy.
Tanya Orgas, the Youth Services Librarian, said this as a safe and fun way for kids to celebrate the day while getting them excited about going to the library.
"It's a good way to promote literacy and encouraging reading in a fun way to bring kids in the library and start the love of reading at a young age," she said.
If someone missed the boo-a-palooza they have an Alice in Wonderland Very Merry Unbirthday Party Tea Party going on November 12th from 2-3 p.m. or 5-6 p.m. It’s free to attend, but people have to RSVP to the library.
