LPD releases identity of pedestrian who was hit, killed on Monday night

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A pedestrian who was hit by a car on Monday night and later died has been identified by Lawton police.
The victim was 58-year-old Dewayne Edward Lewis.
Lewis was hit in the 900 block of SW Lee Blvd just before 8 p.m. on Monday evening. Police said the driver of the vehicle was not at the scene when they arrived, but was later located by officers.
