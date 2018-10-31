LPD urges drivers to be vigilant on Halloween

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - As children take to the streets on Halloween to trick-or-treat, their risk of being injured by motorists increases greatly.
“Watch for the kids who are on bicycles or on foot with their parents or running around the neighborhood house to house,” said Sgt. Jenkins, Public Information Officer, Lawton Police Department. “Obviously, we want them to watch and look both ways and watch where they’re going as well, but a lot of time kids don’t because, one they’re kids and two it’s Halloween.”
Sergeant Jenkins advises to drive below the posted speed limit to give yourself extra time to react to children who may dart into the street.
“Drive slow, very slow, slower than normal,” Sgt. Jenkins. “Also watch everywhere you’re going. Watch around you, in front of you, and behind you. Proceed with extra caution because you never know when a kid will run out across the street trying to get to a house to get some candy.”
And you can do your part to help keep your trick-or-treaters safe.
“Kids want to wear the dark scary costumes, black and colors that are not conducive to night lighting but if you’re able to get some glow sticks or things that will stand out to the average driver that they can see,” said Sgt. Jenkins.
The Lawton Police Department wants everyone to have a fun not scary night.
“If you are out and about, watch the kids, watch where they are going,” said Sgt. Jenkins. “Keep an eye on them as well and that way everybody can remain safe.”
Because excited trick-or-treaters often forget about safety, motorists and parents must be even more alert.
