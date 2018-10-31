MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oklahoma’s next governor

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Election day is November 6 and topping a packed ballot is a hotly contested race to be Oklahoma’s next governor.
There are three candidates on the ballot to be Oklahoma’s next governor. At the top of the ballot is Libertarian Chris Powell, just below him will be Republican Kevin Stitt and third on the ballot will be Democrat Drew Edmondson.
Chris Powell is representing the Libertarian party on the ballot and said he’s running because our state needs something different.
"I think we need a change away from the two establishment parties in this state. We need to grow the Libertarian party as a voice for individual liberty against the political power that is concentrated in Oklahoma City. We need new leadership to fix some of the things we’ve got going on,” Powell said.
Powell touched on education and criminal justice as two areas in need of changes. He also said our state needs to change how we handle budget cuts, much like a family would have to.
"If you had that happen you would probably do something like sell the second car or cut the Netflix or Hulu or something like that instead of trying to do something like pay 90 percent on all of your bills. That’s what the legislature has been trying to do. We need to cut some of these luxury items and get rid of some of the waste and mismanagement and sure up our core services that all of the people in the state expect state government to provide,” Powell said.
On the Republican side, Kevin Stitt said he’s running for governor because our state needs help.
"Really it was just because of how my state was struggling. We were at the bottom of education, we were at the top of incarceration rates. Our growth, just look to our neighbors in the South, and I’ve got tons of offices down there, they’ve got a lot of momentum down there and Oklahoma is struggling. We are too good of a state not to be at the top,” Stitt said.
Stitt said if elected, he would get right to work on bringing more accountability to the office.
"The structure of our state is broken, nobody is accountable, there is no accountability or transparency or audits like we’re used to. I’m going to bring accountability to state government. My opponent says there is nothing wrong with state government. We have to have a different accountability and a different structure. I have to have the commissioners in those different agencies reporting to me, the governor,” Stitt said.
Democrat Drew Edmondson said he believes our state has many problems he could help fix.
"I didn’t want to run for governor, I felt kind of compelled to do this because of what was on the front page of the paper every morning and what was in the evening news every night. It seemed that every indicator was going down instead of up,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson said education is a big issue our state needs to fix, as is health care. If elected, he said our state would opt in to Medicaid expansion.
"To me it’s a win-win-win. We can take care of our citizens that are in need of basic health care, we can keep our hospitals and clinics open and we can also start improving the health outcomes in the state of Oklahoma, which right now are suffering,” Edmondson said.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 6 and all three candidates believe they deserve your vote.
"I’m a regular guy just like most of the people who are watching this right now. I have a family, children to run places, bills to pay, a job I have to go to every day. I understand the everyday life of regular Oklahomans in a way that those two other guys never will,” Powell said.
"Nothing is going to change if we keep electing the same political insiders. We need a lot of energy, we need a lot of fresh innovative ideas, we need change. If you want change, you’re ready for an outsider to run our state then I just want our supporters to go out and support Stitt for Governor,” Stitt said.
"What I want to do is build a state our children and grandchildren will want to stay and live in and will be proud of. That’s my end goal, I say on occasion that I want to live to see the day when teachers in Texas are coming to Oklahoma because the pay is competitive, and the quality of life is better. That day is achievable, but we’ve got to start investing in our own people if we want that to happen,” Edmondson said.
