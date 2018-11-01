Are you a new millionaire? WF retailer sells $15M Lotto Texas ticket

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A $15.25 million jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s Lotto Texas® drawing was purchased at Fill N Chill, located at 3120 Northwest Freeway, in Wichita Falls.
The Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (3-8-13-25-33-44). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $10,004,308.25.
Nobody has stepped forward to claim the prize. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.
“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize. We look forward to meeting you,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.
The winning Lotto Texas jackpot started as a $5 million prize on August 15, 2018 and rolled 22 times before being won last night. The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Saturday, Nov. 3 will reset to $5 million.
Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multi-million dollar jackpots. Drawings are every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.
