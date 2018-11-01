City of Lawton “Safe House” Halloween

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Over 300 families trick or treated indoors on Wednesday at Owens Multipurpose Center.
The “Safe House” event was put on by the City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department.
Kids got their faces painted, played games and showed off their costumes. They also got a bunch of candy.
The activity coordinator said their goal was to provide an alternative to traditional trick or treating.
“We have children going door to door," said Michelle Rosario. "These are strangers. If the parents do not know their neighbors these are strangers. We want a safe environment for our kids to come to. That’s why we have a safe house.”
Rosario said this is the biggest indoor trick or treating event they’ve had so far. They’ve held this for four years and plan to do it again next year.
