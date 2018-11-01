Early voters in Comanche County welcome long lines

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Early voting started on Thursday here in Oklahoma and people in Comanche County did not waste any time casting their ballots.
County election board officials said people started lining up to vote before the courthouse opened on Thursday morning, and the line didn’t stop all day. Voters had to wait around 45 minutes to an hour to get their ballot.
Bart Horner said he voted early in hopes of beating the crowd.
"Evidently I did not beat the crowd," he said.
Peaches Stinson came to vote early with her husband for the first time at the courthouse and was surprised to see the turnout.
"It's more than I expected," Stinson said.
Both of them said they didn't mind the line. Actually, they were happy to see it.
"It's awesome because that means a lot of people are very interested in the situation in our country and they want to make their voice heard," Horner said.
"People are waiting to exercise their right to vote," Stinson said. "To get out and vote, that's one way everybody in Lawton can say what you want to say."
Melissa Anderson with the Comanche County Election Board said more people are also casting absentee ballots than they usually do. In one day alone, they got 700 absentee ballots in the mail.
"They've already run some of them though because it's so many of them," Anderson said. "They have a board that runs them through, and they get locked up into the ballot box that's secured until election day."
Those votes are locked up and stored in the same area as the ballots that are cast early.
As for what made them want to cast their ballot early was wanting to make sure their voice is heard in the races that matter to them.
"Mayor because we do need things to happen in this city and at a faster pace that will help bring new businesses into our town and get the roads fixed," Stinson said.
"Congress in particular," Horner said. "I want to make sure the direction we're going is continued."
Early voting continues on Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. In Comanche County, people can vote early at the courthouse or the Connection church in Elgin.
