Early voting starts in Oklahoma

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -While early voting has been going on for a little bit in Texas, it starts Thursday and runs through Saturday in Oklahoma.
Voting starts Thursday at 8 a.m. and will last until 6 p.m. This will also continue Friday from 8-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9-2 p.m. You can cast your early vote at the Comanche County Courthouse or at the Connection Church in Elgin. Voters will need to bring their voter card, or an Oklahoma government issued ID.
Thursday and Friday voters will enter through the west entrance of the courthouse and on Saturday they will enter from the north entrance. Melissa Anderson, an Election Board Clerk said they encourage everyone to make it out to vote.
“We want people to come in early," said Anderson. "For one thing, hopefully you don’t have to stand in your polling place line as long. We can’t guarantee how long the lines will be here, we’re expecting a heavy turnout, but it still gives you those options to come. A lot of people work different hours, so it gives them the availability to come and vote, and we want that for everyone.”
She said when coming to the courthouse, be sure to leave behind items that won’t make it through security such as pocket knives, so that the line is not slowed down. If you do not come out and vote early, a list of polling places can be found online at www.elections.ok.gov
