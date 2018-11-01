Feds open criminal probe into natural gas explosions

FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, fire investigators pause while searching the debris at a home which exploded following a gas line failure in Lawrence, Mass. Federal prosecutors have been conducting a criminal investigation into the natural gas explosions and fires that rocked three communities north of Boston in September. NiSource, the parent company of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, disclosed Thursday, Nov. 1, it is cooperating with a criminal investigation by U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling’s office. The Indiana-based utility made the disclosure in its quarterly financial disclosure report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (Charles Krupa)