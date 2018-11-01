First Alert Forecast: decreasing clouds today

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning! Mostly cloudy skies as you’re out the door.
Temps are in the 40s this morning. This afternoon skies will clear and temps will warm into the low 60s. North winds stay light and gust up to 15 mph. Overnight mostly clear skies with temps in the low 40s into early Friday. Temps climb into the upper 60s on Friday under mostly sunny skies. Low 70s will be possible on Saturday before another cold front pushes through into early Sunday.
Temps fall into the 60s for several days next week. We stay in this active upper level pattern, which means more cold fronts and more low end chances for rain day in and day out into the next few weeks.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.