First Alert 7 Forecast: a slight warm-up into the start of the weekend

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Near seasonable temperatures are expected over the next few days with very low rain chances.
Mostly clear this evening & tonight with cool temperatures. Lows in the low 40s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow, a west to northwest breeze, and highs in the upper 60s. Saturday will be mild with south winds shifting to the north late as a front moves through. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as highs approach 70.
The cold front will pass through Saturday night, bringing in slightly cooler air on Sunday. There is a slight chance of a shower east and southeast. High of 64. Lows in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers Monday and highs back into the upper 60s. Yet another cold front will pass through late Monday, bringing breezy north winds on Tuesday and highs around 60.
Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday ahead of another cold front. Highs in the low 60s and south winds 10-20 mph. Temperatures look to cool off again on Thursday with a slight chance of showers and highs in the mid 50s.
