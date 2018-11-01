Lawton residents go all-out for Halloween

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -A couple of Lawton homeowners went all-out for Halloween this year with decorations to spook trick-or-treaters.
Spiders, skeletons and ghosts all were out for the spooky holiday.
Cassie Castro was just one person who turned her house into a horror home for Halloween.
“I celebrate it like crazy and I just like the kids to have something to do," she said.
She has decked out her home with cobwebs and tombstones for three years. And it took her one year to prepare her decorations for this year’s haunted house.
“Lots of screams and horrors," she said.
Chris Cable said he put his decorations together a couple of weeks ago and would still celebrate rain or shine. He said this was his first time decorating in his new neighborhood.
“Just something you can walk through to get your candy, something fun," said Cable.
Which was Castro’s goal for the Halloween maze she built out of her garage. To give the kids something to celebrate, a bunch of candy and also a good scare.
“Bring all your goblins and ghouls and I’ll be here ready to scare you," said Castro.
“Happy Halloween everybody," said Cable.
