Neil Young acknowledges he and Daryl Hannah are married

This combination photo shows Neil Young posing for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif. on May 18, 2016, left, and actress Daryl Hannah at the Netflix "Sense8" Season 2 premiere in New York on April 26, 2017. Young is calling Daryl Hannah his wife. The 72-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer posted a new performance of his 1970 song “Ohio” on his website Wednesday and said that “My wife Daryl and I put this video together.” (AP Photo)