New law changes eviction process

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Law changes went into effect Thursday that will make it easier for landlords to collect an accurate amount of damages from tenants who were evicted.
In the past, if a landlord evicts a tenant, they will go to court. During that court date, they will regain possession of the house while also receiving money for any damage to the house. The problem with that is, landlords often can't know the full extent of the damages until after receiving the house back and inspecting it, causing them to simply estimate any damages during that first court date.
As of Thursday, that has officially changed and there will now be two court dates in cases of eviction.
"The first time you appear in court, you will recover the premises and you will have a second court date, maybe a month or a month and a half later, where you will have an opportunity to go to the premises and have an in-depth inspection. At that time, you’ll discover the exact damage amount,” said attorney Jay Meyers.
Meyers said it’s too early to tell what kind of impact that change will have, but at this point he expects it to be positive for landlords.
"It’s hard to determine that ahead of time, on the evictions I think it will be a much fairer process, it’s kind of a common sense adjustment to the statutes,” Meyers said.
Meyers said under the previous law, they were forced to guess damages without any inspection and generally they would just guess around $1,500. He said knowing an exact amount of damage can also be extremely helpful for tenants being evicted.
"They will not have a judgment on their record for a damage amount that they did not cause. If they were a good tenant, they might have zero damages, even though they did get evicted,” Meyers said.
