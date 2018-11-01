Oklahoma Teacher of the Year speaks at GPTC Luncheon

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Oklahoma's Teacher of the Year was the featured speaker at the Great Plains Technology Center's Scholarship Luncheon on Thursday.
Donna Gradel is currently in her 30th year of teaching, the last 23 of which have been at Broken Arrow Senior High School where she teaches Environmental Science and Innovative Research. In August she was named Oklahoma's Teacher of the Year.
"Students really have a strong sense of purpose and they want to try and solve problems and I think it's very important that as teachers, particularly science teachers, that we allow them opportunities to be innovative, use their critical thinking skills and try to apply them to something that's relevant," said Donna Gradel, Oklahoma's Teacher of the Year 2018-2019.
Ms. Gradel presents real-world problems to her students and challenges them to find solutions.
“It’s so nice to be involved with students and be part of making a difference.” said Gradel.
Through the years, her students have been involved in projects including designing and implementing recycling programs, stream bank erosion walls, and have collaborated with the city of Broken Arrow in the development of Tiger Creek Nature Park. They’re also making a difference far beyond their community.
“We’ve done international projects where we’ve been able to supply clean water and then protein in the form of fish and chickens for protein deficient children in different areas of Kenya,” said Gradel.
Ms. Gradel wants to use her title as Oklahoma Teacher of the year to be a voice for teachers throughout the state.
"I love teachers and I want to encourage teachers and I want to see teachers and I want to talk about teachers and see the great things they’re doing and let people know that we are a profession that is working very hard under sometimes very difficult situations and that we’re a profession that dearly cares about our children, the children of Oklahoma,” said Gradel.
Ms. Gradel says her goal this year is to visit all 77 counties in Oklahoma to talk to teachers all over the state.
