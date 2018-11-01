Starbucks brings back its holiday cups

(CNN/RNN) - Halloween is behind us and now it’s officially time for the holidays, which means Starbucks is rolling out it’s holiday cups.
There are four new designs:
- Red stripes
- A green argyle pattern
- Red and white flames
- Mistletoe-like coffee cherries in red and green.
The coffee company is also bringing back classic specialty drinks like peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes.
And it is introducing new holiday-themed treats like sugarplum cheese Danishes and pistachio honey croissants.
The paper cups have stoked controversy among far-right groups in the past, for not being Christmas-y enough or for maybe featuring holding hands of a cartoon same-sex couple.
