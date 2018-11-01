“Trunk or Treat” in downtown Lawton

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -A group of businesses in downtown Lawton held a special “Trunk or Treat.”
Country Lace on C avenue organized the event. Stores handed out candy to kids dressed in their best costumes.
Lawton Optical’s owner said the night was all about providing a safe and fun event for children..
“We just wanted to give a good spot for the kids to trick or treat and have a good time in a safe place," said Randy Widenhouse.
He said this is their first “Trunk or Treat” event but it won’t be their last. They plan to hold the event again next year.
