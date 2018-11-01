US ambassador vows to scrap visas for Poles _ but can she?

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Georgette Mosbacher stands next to an Unides States flag after receiving her credentials as new United States ambassador to Poland at the Belweder Palacein Warsaw, Poland. The new U.S. ambassador to Poland has made a promise to Poles that could be hard to keep - to lift the visa requirement on them for traveling to the United States. Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher, an appointee of President Donald Trump who took up her post in September, said in an interview Thursday, Nov. 1 on the private TVN24 broadcaster that she was committed to lifting the visa requirement by the end of next year. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, file) (Czarek Sokolowski)