Cameron University 10th annual Goat Roast

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Cameron University held its annual Goat Roast on Thursday.
Cameron's Aggie Club roasted goat, pork and chicken on Shepler Center lawn.
Students and community members were invited to eat dinner and fellowship.
The coordinator of campus life said the night was a way to bring everyone together.
“Being an Aggie school and being in agriculture we are really using our resources to bring to the students what we do," said Daniel McFadden. "So, it’s part of the mission and we really just drive it home with it.”
He said the Goat Roast have been going on for 10 years.
