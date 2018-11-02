2 men rushed to hospital following helicopter crash near Iowa Park

WICHITA COUNTY, TX (RNN Texoma) - Two men have been rushed to the hospital after a helicopter crashed near Iowa Park.
The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Falls Fire Department, and Wichita Falls Police Department were called out to provide mutual aid just before noon.
The scene is near the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Business 287 near the Wichita Valley Airport. Below is a photo from Multi Media Journalist Jesse Canales.
An eyewitness said they saw a helicopter in the area flying low and watched it go below a tree line and did not see it come back up around the time of the crash.
Wichita Co. Sheriff David Duke said one man was taken by ambulance and the other was flown to the hospital. News Channel 6 crews are on the scene. We will update this story once we know more.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.