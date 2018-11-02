First Alert 7 Forecast: a nice first weekend of November

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A nice weekend is ahead but colder air may return by later next week.
Mostly clear and nice this evening with temperatures falling back into the 50s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s. Turning partly cloudy tomorrow and a cold front will push through during the afternoon, shifting winds to the north. Highs near 70. Partly cloudy tomorrow night with a very small chance of a shower. Lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday looks nice as winds slowly shift back to the south. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. There is another small chance of a shower Sunday night into Monday morning. Highs in the 70s Monday ahead of another cold front. Behind the front, winds will pick up Monday evening and night. Tuesday will feature sunshine and highs back into the low to mid 60s.
Staying quiet on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies and with highs in the low 60s. Lows in the low 40s. A stronger cold front may arrive on Thursday, dropping temperatures into the 50s and 40s. There is a chance of showers as well. As we clear out, lows may dip into the low 30s Friday morning, giving parts of Texoma a chance of frost.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
