LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - It will be a chilly start to your Friday, as temperatures look to be in the lower 40s and even some upper 30s when you head out the door this morning. We will remain dry throughout the morning and afternoon, so no need to pack the rain gear with you today. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s north of the Red River, and a few lower 70s south. Expect mostly sunny skies.
Tomorrow, more sunshine will return, but expect a few more clouds to build in. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front is going to move through in the afternoon and evening hours sparking some gusty winds of 15-25mph. Conditions should remain dry as moisture is limited in the Texoma area. There could be a few very isolated showers in our far eastern counties on Sunday morning, but chances are very low. Expect to remain dry throughout Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 40s.
A few more rain chances will build in on Monday as another cold front moves through. There is a twenty percent chances of showers for our counties north of the Red River. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday as the cold front moves out, cooler temperatures will settle in. Highs will sit in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the next few days following. Low temperatures throughout Texoma will range from the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s. We may see a chance of possible frost next Wednesday morning, especially for counties in the northwestern portion of the viewing area.
Next Thursday low rain chances will return. High temperatures look to be in the mid to upper 50s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
