Tomorrow, more sunshine will return, but expect a few more clouds to build in. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front is going to move through in the afternoon and evening hours sparking some gusty winds of 15-25mph. Conditions should remain dry as moisture is limited in the Texoma area. There could be a few very isolated showers in our far eastern counties on Sunday morning, but chances are very low. Expect to remain dry throughout Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 40s.