First time voters cast their ballot early

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The second day of early voting in Oklahoma wrapped up at 6 p.m. Many states are already setting records for the number of ballots cast so far in this November’s election.
First time and longtime voters spent at least 30 minutes waiting in line to vote at the Comanche County Courthouse. Officials with the Oklahoma State Election Board say they have more than 105,000 new voters since the start of the year. Kayla Dupler is a new voter and cast her ballot for the first time on Friday.
"I am excited to get in there and vote on these important questions and also for our new mayor and all of the other important officials that are going to be elected," Dupler said.
She registered on the deadline.
"I had been hearing some statistics about the younger generation not getting out and exercising their right to vote, and I didn't want to be one of them," Dupler said.
Polling officials with the Comanche County Election Board said she isn’t the only new voter. They’ve gotten a lot of requests for voter applications this year. As for how many new voters are in the county, we weren’t able to get that number because of how busy they are.
Melissa Anderson with the county election board said there's been a lot of interest in this election.
"Everybody is trying to vote, and we want that too because this is very important for everybody to make their voice heard, make their right be taken," Anderson said.
Edward Moore also waited in line to cast his ballot early. He said he’s going to be out of town and wanted to make sure his voice is still heard. He said he’s not the only one who likes early voting.
"Certainly the candidates like it because it's a way to lock in those votes and that way the candidates know their supporters came out and voted for them. That was part of my drive for voting here today was to make sure my votes got locked in."
Early voting wraps up on Saturday. People can vote at their county courthouse from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.