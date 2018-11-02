Grisly details emerge about Whitey Bulger murder

(CNN) – There are shocking new details and many unanswered questions about the prison killing of former mob boss, FBI informant and most-wanted fugitive James “Whitey” Bulger.
New information emerged Thursday, indicating that Boston’s most notorious crime boss ever was targeted in prison.
The New York Times cites law enforcement officials, saying Bulger was in a wheelchair when he was attacked at U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton in West Virginia.
They said he was beaten beyond recognition with a padlock stuffed inside a sock.
The Times, citing a law enforcement source not directly related to the case, reports Bulger’s eyes appeared to have been dislodged from his head.
It’s not clear whether his attackers gouged his eyes out, or if they were knocked out because he was beaten so severely.
"Frankly, Whitey went out the way that he lived,” said Shelley Murphy, a crime reporter who’s written about Bulger. “I mean, that is what he did to his victims. He was vicious. He was convicted of strangling a woman, and then he would go upstairs and take a nap while his friends buried her body."
The attorney for an inmate at Hazelton, Fotios “Freddy” Geas, told CNN he believes his client is a suspect in Bulger’s grisly murder.
"My understanding is that he's in solitary confinement. He's in the segregation unit at Hazelton because he's under investigation for being involved in this," said Daniel Kelly, Geas’ attorney.
Geas is a Mafia hitman from West Springfield, MA, and was convicted for murdering a boss in the notorious Genovese crime family, as well as an associate.
"Mr. Geas certainly did not like informers,” Kelly said. “He's doing two life sentences because someone very close to him decided to become an informer. Going back and representing Mr. Geas for the better part of two decades now, he had a particular distaste for them."
And Bulger was a well-known informant.
Investigators said that for years, before a corrupt FBI agent tipped him off to pending charges against him, Bulger gave the FBI information on rival mobsters.
Bulger was leading South Boston’s violent “Winter Hill Gang” at the time.
"Whitey is someone who was truly a gangster and a sociopathic murderer. That's what he was,” said Michael Kendall, an attorney who represented the family of a woman strangled by Bulger. “He's someone that sold out his colleagues to law enforcement to get advantages for himself."
Bulger’s exploits as a murderous gangster and an FBI informant were depicted in the popular movie “Black Mass,” in which Johnny Depp played Bulger, and “The Departed,” in which Jack Nicholson played a mob leader based on Bulger.
Ultimately, a jury found Bulger guilty of participating in 11 killings between 1973 and 1985.
Kendall said he doesn’t believe the family of the woman Bulger strangled are taking pleasure in his murder.
"But there is such loathing for Bulger and for what he did with his murders, his drugs, his corruption, that obviously he's not a person that engenders many feelings of sympathy from anyone," he said.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.