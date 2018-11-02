The Latest: Migrants set sights on town near Veracruz state

A Central American migrant named Enrique looks at the news from Honduras on his mobile phone, with his son Ian on his back, as they rest for the night at an abandoned hotel in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. TThousands of migrants arrived in the town of Matias Romero after an exhausting 40-mile (65-kilometer) trek from Juchitan, Oaxaca, where they failed to get the bus transportation they had hoped for. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)