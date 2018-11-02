Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosts second “Ware on C” Block Party

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Community members shut down downtown Lawton for the second “Ware on C” block party.This month’s theme was “Ware is the Tailgate.”
“We need that community event that really brings people together and I think Ware on C is it," said Brandi Sims.
Chamber of Commerce communications manager Brandi Sims said they just started the block parties last month.
It's all a part of the Lawton's First Community District—the Ware District.
“For local residents to get involved mingle with their neighbor and just kind of see what’s in downtown Lawton," said Sims.
On Thursday, people dressed to impress with your favorite sports team wear.
The event featured 30 new vendors. There were also food trucks, live music, and games for the kids.
“There are so many things for kids to get involved in, families to get involved in and just local residents in general," said Sims.
She said their goal was to get the community involved in what the city has to offer.
“A lot of people are surprised to know we have smaller businesses out here that have been out for 50, 70, 100 years," said Sims. "We have a lot of really neat niches that make it a very unique spot.”
She said this month they doubled the participation in the event. Her hope is that even more people will come out for their next block party in December.
“We definitely want to bring people back downtown and see what it’s about and all the new things we have in store for it," said Sims.
The next block party will be held on December 6th. That event is free and open to the public.
They are also accepting vendors and volunteers. You can go to visitlawtonok.com for more information.
