Lawton police looking for witnesses to deadly hit and run

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and the Lawton Police Department are asking for the public's assistance after a fatal hit-and-run occurred on October 29.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. near S.W. 9th and Lee Blvd when a vehicle hit, and ultimately killed, DeWayne Lewis.
Police are looking for any witnesses to the accident or witnesses to a possible second crash which occurred near the same location. Officials have released photos of vehicles containing potential witnesses to the event.
If you have any information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3270.
