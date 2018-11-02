Major damage done to Lawton’s ‘Holiday in the Park’

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton police say a Grinch or Grinches have made an early stop in Lawton this holiday season.
Officials say an estimated $5,000 in damage was Thursday night or early Friday morning at Elmer Thomas Park’s “Holiday in the Park” by unknown vandals. They say ornaments were removed and vandalized overnight.
Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information on the vandalism to call 580-355-INFO. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
You can count on us to keep you updated.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.