MHS haunted theatre competition for a good cause

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Halloween may be behind us, but two groups of Drama and Theater students at MacArthur High School are going head to head to conjure up some scares for a good cause.
Thursday night was one half of their Haunted House showings. Two separate stage production classes have been hard at work to create the scariest haunted house, in the hopes of raising funds for the school’s Drama Club.
They're also collecting cans for the Lawton food bank.
Tonight the first hour stage class put on their haunted house, which featured all sorts of scares. “You’ve definitely got a graveyard in there, and we’ve got a really creepy playroom, and in the end there’s going to be a haunted sort of church with an exorcism,” said MSH senior Makayla Berry.
If you missed Thursday night’s scares, the second class will put on their haunted house on Saturday from 6:30 in the evening until 9:15.
Tickets are $5 per person, but if you bring 3 canned foods or nonperishable items you can take $3 off the price.
