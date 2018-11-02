OSBI agent arrested on Domestic Abuse charge

EDMOND, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says one of their own was arrested for Domestic Abuse.
According to a press release, Martin Solorzano, a 7 year veteran of the OSBI, was arrested on Thursday after an investigation by the agency. Solorzano was accused of hitting his spouse during an argument on Wednesday night. Agents who investigated the allegation found sufficient probable cause to believe Solorzano committed the crime and arrested him on Thursday. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.
“Abuse of any type is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Director Ricky Adams.
Solorzano is a Special Agent with the OSBI and is assigned to the South Central Region. He will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.
