UN finds 486 million in Asia still hungry, progress stalled

In this Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, photo, a woman feeds a child with a sweeten fuzzy drink and a candy as she picks him up after school in Bangkok, Thailand. A report by the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization released Friday says some 486 million people are malnourished in Asia and the Pacific, and progress in alleviating hunger has stalled. More than half of all children who are malnourished live in the region, with stunting that causes long-term damage worsened by food insecurity and inadequate sanitation, even in Bangkok, more than a third of children were not receiving an adequate diet as of 2017, the report said.(AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) (AP)