LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma! Temperatures today are topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There are a few isolated, very light, rain showers to the west of the viewing area that are already starting to fall apart. These may move into far western Texoma this evening, but once the sun sets they will die off. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 40s.
Tomorrow more sunshine returns along with a few clouds. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Get out and enjoy the sunshine! Monday will be our warmest day for awhile, with high temperatures topping out in the low to mid 70s. A few rain chances are possible Monday morning for counties north of the Red River. These showers will remain very isolated.
Tuesday more sunshine will return, but temperatures will begin their downward trend into the mid 60s. Wednesday expect a few more clouds to build in with highs in the lower 60s.
Thursday better rain chances will be likely for most of Texoma! These showers will be more widespread, but do not expect and all day rain event. After the showers move out cold temperatures will move in.
Friday morning low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. There is a good possibility that some will see frost Friday morning. Friday afternoon temperatures will only warm up into the upper 40s and lower 50s. These cool temperatures will stick around into the weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
