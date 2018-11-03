LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good Morning Texoma! Today will be a nice start to the weekend as dry conditions are expect to stick around throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this morning, but then highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s will return later today. We will also have a few more clouds build in later this afternoon and evening following a cold front that will move through Texoma.