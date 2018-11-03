LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good Morning Texoma! Today will be a nice start to the weekend as dry conditions are expect to stick around throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this morning, but then highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s will return later today. We will also have a few more clouds build in later this afternoon and evening following a cold front that will move through Texoma.
Rain showers look to stay east of Texoma tomorrow morning, so everyone should remain dry throughout the end of the weekend. Get out and enjoy the sunshine! High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 60s.
Low rain chances are in the forecast for Monday, primarily for counties north of the Red River, as isolated showers could develop. Monday will be a warm afternoon as high temperatures are expect to reach back into the mid 70s. After Monday temperatures will gradually start falling.
Tuesday and Wednesday expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s. A more potent cold front will move through on Thursday bringing isolated rain chances for all of Texoma. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s.
We will stay dry for Friday, but frost looks likely, so make sure to move the plants and animals inside. Lows Friday morning will be in the low to mid 30s. Highs on Friday will only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
