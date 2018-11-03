Lawton woman celebrates 101st birthday

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -A Lawton woman is celebrating her 101 birthday this weekend.
Darlene Bridges Hornbeck turns 101 years old on Sunday.
She said her only claim to fame is that she shares her special day with Oklahoma native Will Rodgers.
Darlene is originally from Electra, Texas and worked as a speech teacher for 20 years.
She said in all of her years, the greatest thing she learned is to treat people with respect.
“And know that they are somebody and that they have their lows just like you do and honor those," she said. "And try to be friendly, not overly gushy, but just friendly.”
Darlene plans to go to church, shop and eat with her family on Sunday at BrookRidge Retirement Center.
