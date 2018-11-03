Lawton’s Patterson Center under new management

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -The City of Lawton's Patterson Center is under new management.
There are now two new activities coordinators to organize programs for kids, seniors and families.
“I came to change a community," said Rhonda Ransom.
Rhonda Ransom is the new Senior Citizen Activities Coordinator at the Patterson Center. She’s also a personal trainer and group exercise instructor.
“I’m also a senior citizen," said Ransom. "I’m getting ready to be 62 and I’m trying to change their minds so I can change their life.”
She said that’s her plan for seniors at the center.
While Activities Coordinator Yolanda Allen said her goal is to bring in more kids and families.
“Because once you get the families to work together they are more apt to do exercise," said Allen.
Allen has been teaching aerobics and personal training for 20 years.
Her goal is to incorporate exercises and new healthy courses not only for adults but also kids.
“We’re going to be getting into science, mentoring, reading," said Allen. "Stuff that kids need these days.”
As for Ransom, she said she wants to get more seniors outside of their comfort zones.
“Sometimes elderly people are really set in their ways," said Ransom. "So, I’m trying to change their minds about exercising, taking care of themselves.”
Each day close to 60 people visit the center. Both Allen and Ransom said their goal is to double that number and get Lawton active!
“Being healthy is something good," said Allen. "And that way if I teach them the right fundamentals they can take it with them wherever they go.
“If you don’t use it you lose it,' said Ransom. "So, I’m trying to bring all that back into play that’s why I’m here.”
Activities for all family members happen each week at the Patterson Center.
For a complete list or more information about their programs, you can contact the center at 580-581-3485.
