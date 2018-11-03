LHS Halloween Safe House

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Lawton High School held a Halloween Safe House event on Friday for a good cause.
It was all to support the Lawton Food Bank.
The event included face painting, games and plenty of candy for kids. There was also trick or treat rooms and haunted attractions.
The event’s organizer said the night was about supporting the community.
“To help promote growth within the community by giving back to the community,” said Arline Taylor, Drama Club Teacher."
Taylor said they collected canned goods and donations for the Food Bank.
This is the sixth year they’ve held the event.
