Perfect Timing Pig Sale auction comes to Lawton

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Snouts, squeals, and curly tails. That is what brought the community out for the annual pig auction. The event started with a preview of all 214 pigs.
“What is happening is all the consignors are taking their pigs through and actually just letting everyone look at them, that way you would want to know what to buy if you’re in the stands, and then we’ll run them back through and actually auction them off later,” said Blake Kennedy, manager of the Perfect Timing Pig Sale.
The event brought in breeders from across the U.S.
“So, we have breeders from coast to coast, Pennsylvania to California and Texas all the way up to Nebraska,” said Kennedy.
The pigs are judged on a variety of characteristics.
“Here at the show we represent all breeds, and the animals are judged on basically the quality that they are and the amount of muscle and the shape that they have, the squareness and the ability that they have to move,” said Kennedy.
The little pigs come with a big price tag.
“The average for the pig sale last year was in between $1,500 and $2,000 per pig,” said Kennedy.
But that is nothing compared to last year’s top pig.
“Last year our highest dollar pig was $100,000,” said Kennedy.
Students, FFA, and 4-H students will purchase the animals to show at livestock shows in the springtime.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.