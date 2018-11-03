UPDATE: Authorities release identity of slain teenager

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita County Sheriffs office is investigating a Homicide in southeast Wichita County.
Wichita County Sheriff David Duke says 18 year old Yajaira Garcia was shot and killed last night in the 2600 block of Hammon Road.
She was a member of the Road to College and recently won a scholarship.
CEO of Road to College Gonzalo Robles said “It’s painful, she was family to us, a beautiful and bright young lady with a kind heart.”
Yajaira was a student at Wichita Falls High School and a member of the Road to College program for five years.
Sheriff David Duke says a suspect is in custody.
The suspect is identified as a 19 year old male, though no other information was available.
