Valley View Fire Department hosts 6th annual chili dinner

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Valley View Fire Department hosted its 6th annual chili dinner Saturday in Lawton.
7News' Matt DiPirro and Jarred Burk are also members of the volunteer fire department. They invited the community to the Lawton Rangers Clubhouse for a meal of chili with all the fixins, hotdogs, and of course, dessert.
At the event there was also a silent auction. The proceeds from the event helps fund the department’s operations for the year.
“We’ve got a couple projects," said Jarred Burk, a Lieutenant with Valley View Fire Department. "We’re trying to finish up construction on our new station that we opened here in the last year or so. We’ve got some new trucks that we’re trying to outfit and make sure that they’re ready to go whenever they’re needed for emergency calls. Most of the money will be used for the project at the station to finish the inside of the building and things like that.”
Also at the dinner, Jarred Burk was recognized as firefighter of the year for Valley View.
