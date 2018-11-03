Woman arrested in dog dumping case

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -A Frederick woman has been arrested for dumping a trio of dogs on the side of a Comanche County road.
Investigators say 62-year-old Virginia Hartman was taken into custody in Tillman County and brought back to Comanche County.
She and her daughter, 34-year-old Stacy Ann Hankins, are charged with animal cruelty for abandoning the dogs in cages along a road near Indiahoma.
Two of the dogs were dead, while a third had to be put down due to his condition.
According to court documents, Hartman admitted to investigators that they left the dogs, and knew one was still alive. Authorities are still searching for Hankins. If convicted, the pair could face a $5,000 dollar fine and up to 5 years in prison.
