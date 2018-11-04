LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma! Today we stayed on the cooler side with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight lows will only drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. So expect a little warmer commute to work for your Monday morning.
Tomorrow morning there is a chance for some isolated showers for our northern Texoma counties, and a few of our central counties as well. These won’t last long and should clear by the late morning hours. We will warm up tomorrow afternoon into the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow afternoon we should see some sunshine return as well.
Tuesday and Wednesday look to remain dry with highs only in the mid to lower 60s. This will start the downward trend of temperatures as we head into the end of the work week.
Thursday a few scattered rain chances are possible with mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Thursday will only be in the low 50s. Friday morning the chance for some frost looks likely as temperatures are forecasted to be right at freezing. Move those plants and animals inside and out of the cold. Highs on Friday will be in the low 50s.
Next weekend temperatures will sit in the lower 50s with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
